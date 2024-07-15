Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $41,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jabil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.30. 848,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,639. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

