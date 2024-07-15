Jefferies Financial Group Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$16.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.96. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.33.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$68,310.30. Also, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.