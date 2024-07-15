Jefferies Financial Group Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$36.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

