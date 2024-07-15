Jefferies Financial Group Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$36.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIL
Filo Mining Stock Performance
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.