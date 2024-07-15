Jeffrey Gerard Purchases 333,835 Shares of KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL) Stock

KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Gerard bought 333,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$35,720.35 ($24,135.37).

KGL Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get KGL Resources alerts:

About KGL Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

KGL Resources Limited develops and explores for mineral properties in Australia. It explores for copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds 100 interest the Jervois project located in the northern territory, Australia; 100% interest in the Yambah project located in the northeast of Alice Springs; and the Unca Creek project located in the Bonya Metamorphics.

Receive News & Ratings for KGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.