Jeffrey Gould Sells 3,220 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 371,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,351.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE OLP traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $24.95. 73,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $525.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on One Liberty Properties

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.