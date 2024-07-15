John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.88

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 96 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

