Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 8.8%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 208.10 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 209.85 ($2.69). Approximately 322,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 76,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.95).

Journeo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,242.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Journeo

In other Journeo news, insider Barnaby Kent bought 10,981 shares of Journeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £27,452.50 ($35,163.96). 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

