Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 4.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 592,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,652,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.