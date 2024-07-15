Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 27.8 %

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,475,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

