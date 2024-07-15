KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.20. KE shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 1,984,465 shares.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,169,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

