Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 3,369 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Amcor by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

