Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

CAG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. 2,186,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

