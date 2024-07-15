Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTCC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.