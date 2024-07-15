Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.26

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 28883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 270.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Kinetik during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 150.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth about $30,867,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

See Also

