Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 235,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,121,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $684.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

