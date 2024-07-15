Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $96.75 during midday trading on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $91.73 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

