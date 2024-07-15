Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $96.75 during midday trading on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $91.73 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17.
About Kingspan Group
