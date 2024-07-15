Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 807,799 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 147,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter worth approximately $11,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.