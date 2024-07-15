Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance
Shares of KGS stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.
Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
