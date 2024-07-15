Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $44.69 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,169,805 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

