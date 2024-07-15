Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korro Bio

In related news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas acquired 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,144. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $13,269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $53,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KRRO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Korro Bio Price Performance

Shares of Korro Bio stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. 90,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,352. Korro Bio has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

