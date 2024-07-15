Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.25

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.25 and last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 25201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.36.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

