Kujira Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.90 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $119.90 million and approximately $506,297.60 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.03935891 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $285,307.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.