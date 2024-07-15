Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.94

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Landstar Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
