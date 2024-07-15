LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

LeddarTech Stock Up 24.6 %

Shares of LeddarTech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 13,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. LeddarTech has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

About LeddarTech

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.