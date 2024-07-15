LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZ. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LZ stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 208,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 138,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 135,517 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

