LimeWire (LMWR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.53 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $94.52 million and $4.53 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.31442558 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,567,690.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

