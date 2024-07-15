Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Sells $48,942.18 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Kaseta sold 1,094 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $15,917.70.

Liquidia Stock Down 1.3 %

LQDA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 679,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 119.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

