LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $32,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,065,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,389. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.