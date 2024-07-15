Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $467.25 and last traded at $465.63. 96,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,057,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

