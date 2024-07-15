London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LNSTY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. 88,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $31.24.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.