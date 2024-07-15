Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.29.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $291.06 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $283.49 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.