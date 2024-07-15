Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.70

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.19 ($0.25), with a volume of 1231460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
In other Made Tech Group news, insider Neil Elton bought 209,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,391.18 ($37,647.21). 48.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.
