Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 0.1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $73.70. 1,245,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,701,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,936,890. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

