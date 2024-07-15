McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.11.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after buying an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

