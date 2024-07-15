Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.