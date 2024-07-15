Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

