Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.33. 1,978,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

