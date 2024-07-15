Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.23. 2,863,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

