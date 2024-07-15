Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.12. 1,375,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,134. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

