Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $68,050,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $131.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

