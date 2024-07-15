Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,683 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,616. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

