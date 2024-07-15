Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,946 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,342. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

