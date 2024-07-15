Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,470 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.62. 1,349,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,304. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.