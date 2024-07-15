Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,617.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,486. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

