Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 178.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 389,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 408,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

