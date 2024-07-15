Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $194,000 in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WaFd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 593,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at $15,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WaFd Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. 397,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,254. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. WaFd’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

