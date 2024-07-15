Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $6.84 on Monday, reaching $544.74. The stock had a trading volume of 697,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,933. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

