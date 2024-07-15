Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $27.77 on Monday, hitting $707.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

