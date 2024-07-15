Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $167,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.43. 912,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLN

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.