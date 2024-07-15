Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 111,587 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,587 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,804,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,287,473. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

