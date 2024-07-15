Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,214 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.15. 839,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,316. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -308.70%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

