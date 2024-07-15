Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,642 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $63.98. 796,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.